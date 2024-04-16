GPU price war intensifies: AMD RX 7900 XT and NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super have never been cheaper

Both of these rival upper-mid-range graphics cards have sunk to new lows with fresh deals on Newegg and, in the case of the NVIDIA GPU, from Dell.

Published
2 minutes & 27 seconds read time

AMD's RX 7900 XT has just witnessed another price cut, and the GPU is as cheap as it has ever been - plus NVIDIA's rival RTX 4070 Ti Super has also been discounted substantially at another retail outlet in the US.

PNY's Verto RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card (Image Credit: Dell / PNY)
Open Gallery 2

PNY's Verto RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card (Image Credit: Dell / PNY)

In short, both graphics cards are more affordable than ever, and let's start with the deal on the RX 7900 XT graphics card as flagged up by VideoCardz.

At the time of writing, the ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 7900 XT has been knocked down to $689 at Newegg (there's a discount code to apply at checkout which gets you another $10 reduction).

This AMD GPU had its official MSRP reduced to $749 in January 2024 - due to NVIDIA's Super refreshes - and has dropped as low as $699 since then. However, this is the cheapest we've ever seen it as mentioned.

And the same goes for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, with a PNY Verto edition of this GPU being slashed by $300 so it now costs $749 from Dell.

So, how to these deals stack up? AMD's 7900 XT represents a good choice for $60 less, boasting competitive performance for rasterization - and 20GB of VRAM for future-proofing (4GB more than NVIDIA's rival GPU). But with the RTX 4070 Ti Super you get the benefit of much better ray tracing performance and also DLSS 3, which is kind of a big deal, particularly for some PC gamers.

Overall, though, you can't go far wrong with either of these offers if you want an upper-mid-range graphics card. Hopefully these price cuts signal that we may see further downward movement soon, as RDNA 4 potentially comes into view for Q3 - and maybe the RTX 5080 for that matter, if the rumors are right.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$609.00
$609.00$599.99$599.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$609.99
$609.99$645.19$610.04
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/17/2024 at 1:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com, dell.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags