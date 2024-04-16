No Rest for the Wicked launch trailer presents a stunning take on the Diablo-style action RPG

No Rest for the Wicked launches into Early Access this week and the launch trailer showcases some of the most impressive visuals we've seen in a videogame.

No Rest for the Wicked is a new action RPG from the creators of the award-winning Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps platformers, with the team at Moon Studios channeling the likes of Diablo and Dark Souls to deliver a mature, story-driven, co-op loot-filled adventure in a dark and beautiful world.

Visually, No Rest for the Wicked is stunning, with a painterly art style that brings its gothic world to life. The animation is impressive; it makes the combat look intense. The game is launching into Early Access this week, on April 18 (on Steam), and the launch trailer showcases glimpses of the world, story, characters, and gameplay.

In the game, you become a "mystical holy warrior" and use your arsenal of supernatural powers to "defeat the Pestilence at any cost." At its core, No Rest for the Wicked is a Diablo-style action RPG where loot and skills will define your playstyle, with a zoomed-out isometric perspective framing exploration and action.

The setup sounds like the original Diablo in that you'll periodically return to a town (called Sacrament) to heal and regroup before diving into the next challenge. As an Early Access release, the development team will continue to shape the game in the lead-up to Version 1.0.

The Early Access version dropping this week will include the first chapter of the campaign, boss battles, a variety of loot to find, an in-game housing system, daily and weekly challenges, and a replayable dungeon called the Cerim Crucible. The game will receive notable updates in the coming months, including four-player co-op, PVP, more story chapters, new regions, farming mechanics, gear, and expanded replayable dungeons.

Although there's a definite roadmap, Moon Studios notes that it is "Committed to taking in as much feedback as possible from the community and incorporating it into the development of No Rest for the Wicked."

