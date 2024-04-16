Sony's upgraded PS5 Pro is real, and developers are getting ready for it right now

Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro is coming later this year, with developers asked to make sure their games are compatible with the faster PS5 Pro.

Sony's upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro is coming later this year, and developers are already familiarizing themselves with the upgraded hardware so they can have games ready when the beefed-up console launches.

Inside, the new PlayStation 5 Pro console has an upgraded "Trinity" SoC made by AMD and fabbed by TSMC. It features a heavily upgraded GPU -- up to 45% faster than the standard PS5 -- and slightly faster CPU. We've heard that a new "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label for games will see 4K resolution, 60FPS, and improved ray tracing abilities.

PlayStation 5 Pro is said to have 2-3x the ray tracing performance of the standard PS5, so we're in for a true delight with PS5 Pro Enhanced games on a PlayStation 5 Pro console. I can definitely see, and I've been saying it for a while in my PS5 Pro and GTA 6 news, that GTA 6 will be a gigantic system seller for the PS5 Pro, so we can almost guarantee Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a PS5 Pro Enhanced title when the game launches in 2025.

The Verge reports that developers can now order test kits for the PS5 Pro console, and Sony expects every game submitted to certification in August to be compatible with the upgraded PS5 Pro. There's no gigantic architectural change with the PS5 Pro over the PS5; this isn't a PS6 that would require huge work from game developers, so we should see quick certification in the coming months for a decent wave of PS5 Pro-enhanced games.

We should see a bunch of PS5 games that get enhanced with the new power of the PS5 Pro, re-launched with the PlayStation 5 Pro. I'm sure we could see some new exclusive PS5 Pro-powered games, which will offer a new level of visual immersion and more fluid -- 60FPS -- framerates while still running on the regular PS5 with downgraded graphics.

Developers will have 45% more GPU power that they can throw into getting upscaled 4K at 60FPS, improved ray tracing for single-player games, and even support for up to the 8K resolution (don't go thinking you'll be playing the latest AAA games on a PS5 Pro at 8K, but rather older games or titles with more simpler graphics).

Sony has its new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology, its in-house upscaling solution, that will replace a game's traditional temporal anti-aliasing or upscaling solution. Sony says its new PSSR upscaling technology is "quite similar to DLSS or FSR".

PSSR uses around 250MB of memory, which is why the additional memory allocations to PSSR on the new PS5 Pro will be important. Sony says that there is around 2ms of latency in upscaling a 1080p image to 4K, and that the company is working on supporting up to the 8K resolution, and improving the latency in the future.