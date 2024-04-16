Fallout 76 broke its all-time player count record on Steam thanks to the Fallout TV show

Fallout is back in the spotlight thanks to the excellent TV series on Prime Video, and its so good players are giving Fallout 76 another chance.

The Fallout TV show is a hit, with fans and newcomers alike falling in love (or getting reacquainted) with one of the most recognized and beloved franchises in gaming. As expected, the show has brought people back into playing Fallout - but in a surprise twist, the online multiplayer Fallout 76 just broke its concurrent player count record on Steam with 39,455 peak players this past weekend. This is notably higher than the previous launch record of 32,982.

Every major game in the franchise, including older titles like Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4, has experienced a massive surge in players on Steam. The show faithfully captures the fun, bleak, and violent world of post-apocalyptic America, as seen in Fallout, so it's no wonder people have been flocking to the wasteland.

Fallout 76 is interesting because the game launched in an abysmal state, with a litany of bugs and a string of controversies. But, Bethesda has spent the ensuing years fixing the game's many issues, including the addition of actual NPCs, with the latest update to the game expanding the world to include a post-apocalyptic Atlantic City.

Fallout 76 also had a free-to-play weekend, which accounts for some of the spike in players, in addition to being a part of massive discounts across the entire Fallout franchise - Fallout 76 is currently 80% off on Steam. However, the arrival and success of Amazon's TV adaptation is the main reason for the renewed interest in the game.

Fallout 76 also has one of the most welcoming gaming communities. Veterans greet newcomers as they exit Vault 76 and provide them with gear and tips on surviving the wasteland. A robust building mode also allows players to create impressive settlements or C.A.M.P.S.

Capitalizing on the show's success, Bethesda is also planning to release a Fallout 4 "next-gen update" later this month. Unfortunately, the wait will be long for fans waiting on Fallout 5 or a new mainline entry in the series. With Bethesda launching Starfield last year, the studio is now focused on The Elder Scrolls VI, with the expectation that Fallout 5 will come after that.