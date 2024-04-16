GIGABYTE unveils XTREME Prestige Limited Edition AORUS Z790 motherboard and RTX 4080 SUPER

Earlier this month, we reported on some leaked info on some limited edition GIGABYTE products coming, the Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard and the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE 16G graphics card. Today, GIGABYTE has formally announced the XTREME Prestige Limited Edition series - which is expected to be limited to around 1500 units.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE 16G graphics card, image credit: GIGABYTE.

The motherboard and GPU look like jewelry thanks to the gold accents, "crystallized titanium textures" that look like diamonds, and the white finish. In the announcement, GIGABYTE confirms that it's real gold, 99% pure, with the XTREME Prestige combo all about "embodying luxury and exclusivity."

However, these aren't merely PC components perfect for installing on a billionaire's yacht, as the AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE ships with the highest boost clock or out-of-the-box OC frequency of any GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER on the market.

Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard, image credit: GIGABYTE.

In addition, it has GIGABYTE's WINDFORCE cooling system with newly designed bionic shark fans, a vapor chamber, and an LCD monitor that can display the current temperature or your favorite GIF. The Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE motherboard is also high-end. It supports the latest flagship Intel Core i9-14900KS CPU, with one-click overclocking pushing the processor's speed to 6.3 GHz. Plus, memory speeds of XMP-8266 and higher.

GIGABYTE also mentions the "unboxing experience" for the XTREME Prestige Limited Edition series in the announcement. The Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE is packaged alongside a custom "exquisite toolbox specially designed to match the motherboard's aesthetics." The AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE comes with a premium "VGA holder kit" and anti-static gloves for installation and to create "a sense of ceremony."

AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE 16G graphics card, image credit: GIGABYTE.

These are collector's items as much as PC high-end gaming hardware, so bookmark the following product pages if you want to add serious bling to your build.

Z790 AORUS XTREME X ICE Motherboard

AORUS GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER XTREME ICE 16G Graphics Cards