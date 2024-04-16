Acer Predator Z57 Mini LED 57-inch dual 4K ultrawide beast will launch for $1,999

Acer's insanely impressive dual 4K 32:9 57-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is almost here, and its going to launch $500 cheaper than initially expected.

The new Predator Z57 is Acer's largest ultrawide gaming monitor. Its 57-inch MiniLED display delivers the pixel and resolution equivalent of two 4K monitors side-by-side. The 7,680 x 2,160-pixel DUHD resolution with an up to 120 Hz refresh rate will undoubtedly require a beast of a GPU to make the most of it.

Although it doesn't feature OLED technology, aka the new hotness, the specs are impressive - as is the price point. Originally, Acer announced a $2,499.99 USD price point for the Predator Z57 at CES 2024 in January. However, it has now adjusted that launch price to $1,999.99 USD, a full $500 cheaper than initially expected. Very cool.

With the full product page for the Acer Predator Z57 now live, a release is expected relatively soon. The specs on this thing are impressive, and with the new price point, it might be worth picking up if you're excited about the idea of a dual 4K display (and you've got the PC hardware to drive it).

But fair warning, this thing has some serious curves. The 2304 zone MiniLED display includes a massive 1000R curvature rating to deliver a full wrap-around view. It's also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, giving it the edge in HDR and brightness over OLED. Throw in a DCI-P3 98% color rating, and this 32:9 display from Acer is undoubtedly one of the most impressive we've seen to date.

Although no release date has been set, the product page with the adjusted price indicates that orders will open soon. Acer previously hinted at a Q2 2024 release, which is now.

Other specs for the Acer Predator Z57 include AMD FreeSync Premium support, dual 10W speakers for audio, HDMI 2.1 with PS5 and Xbox Series X support, USB Type-C with 90W power delivery, and an inbuild KVM switch for seamless switching between various devices.