Samsung announces when it will bring Galaxy AI to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets

Samsung Electronics has announced it will be bringing its Galaxy AI to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets, putting AI in more Samsung users.

Published
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Samsung has issued a press release informing Galaxy users that its Galaxy AI feature will be available on older devices.

Samsung announces when it will bring Galaxy AI to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets 2222222
Open Gallery 2

Samsung Electronics has announced today that One UI 6.1, which includes Galaxy AI features will be coming to even more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. According to the press release Galaxy AI that was recently introduced in Galaxy S24 series will be making its way to the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4 foldable phones, along with the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets.

The update will enable more Samsung users to use Galaxy AI features such as: "Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper." There is currently no word on whether Samsung will roll out these features for the Galaxy S21 series. Furthermore, it appears the only feature that isn't making its way over to the Galaxy S22 series is instant slow motion.

Devices getting Galaxy AI

  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Fold 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4
  • Galaxy Tab S8
  • Galaxy Tab S8+
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy AI features

  • Circle to Search with Google
  • Chat Assist
  • Interpreter
  • Live Translate
  • Note Assist
  • Transcript Assist
  • Browsing Assist
  • Generative Edit
  • Edit Suggestion
  • AI-Generated Wallpaper

Samsung writes the update will begin rolling out from early May on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/18/2024 at 2:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.samsung.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags