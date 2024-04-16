Samsung announces when it will bring Galaxy AI to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets

Samsung Electronics has announced it will be bringing its Galaxy AI to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets, putting AI in more Samsung users.

Samsung has issued a press release informing Galaxy users that its Galaxy AI feature will be available on older devices.

Samsung Electronics has announced today that One UI 6.1, which includes Galaxy AI features will be coming to even more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. According to the press release Galaxy AI that was recently introduced in Galaxy S24 series will be making its way to the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4 foldable phones, along with the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets.

The update will enable more Samsung users to use Galaxy AI features such as: "Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion and AI-Generated Wallpaper." There is currently no word on whether Samsung will roll out these features for the Galaxy S21 series. Furthermore, it appears the only feature that isn't making its way over to the Galaxy S22 series is instant slow motion.

Devices getting Galaxy AI

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy AI features

Circle to Search with Google

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

AI-Generated Wallpaper

Samsung writes the update will begin rolling out from early May on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 series.