Jim Keller laughs at $10B R&D cost for NVIDIA Blackwell, should've used ethernet for $1B

POPULAR

Chip legend Jim Keller says that the $10 billion that NVIDIA spent on R&D for its next-generation Blackwell AI GPU, could've been done for $1 billion.

Published
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

NVIDIA spent a sizeable $10 billion on R&D for its next-generation Blackwell GPU architecture, but chip legend Jim Keller said he could've done the same job for just $1 billion.

I first saw Keller's tweet, noticing that it looked familiar... he had taken an image of the story I wrote about NVIDIA spending $10 billion on R&D for Blackwell. Great to see, but how does Keller fix NVIDIA's $10 billion R&D budget for one-tenth of that cost, just $1 billion?

First, NVIDIA uses dual Blackwell B100 dies on its new B200 AI GPU, which has a whopping 208 billion transistors, each B100 GPU die featuring 104 billion transistors. NVIDIA uses two B100 dies to create the B200 in full, with NVIDIA using its in-house NV-High Bandwidth Interface (NV_HBI), which has up to 10TB/sec of bandwidth.

Keller says that ethernet could've solved this huge $10 billion research and development effort on Blackwell, where instead of using NV-High Bandwidth Interface, ethernet in its place would've worked. From there, NVIDIA uses its 5th Generation NVLINK technology, which is proprietary -- in-house for NVIDIA -- so while it has mammoth bandwidth, latency, and scalability, it's a proprietary product and doesn't work with other manufacturers' hardware.

NVLINK might be super-fast, but it has its boundaries: it is great with NVIDIA hardware and works with nothing else. Jim Keller sways into the open-source side of the business, so this could be a hint towards using Ultra Ethernet in the future, a new standard on its way to feed the high-bandwidth and low latency requirements of ethernet-based solutions for AI and HPC systems using Ultra Ethernet in the future.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99$139.99
Buy
$30099.99
$30099.99$28589.95$28589.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/14/2024 at 5:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags