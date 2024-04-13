Blackmagic's new URSA Cine 12K camera shoots 12K video at 90FPS for $15,000

Blackmagic showed off some new cameras at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, including the new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12 K, which was designed from the ground up as its new high-end digital camera. It costs $15,000.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K has a wide variety of inputs and outputs, including 10GbE ethernet and dual M.2 SSD slots for some super-fast, massive SSDs to handle the 4K, 6K, 8K, and 12K video you can capture with it. The company has a bunch of new design tweaks on the URSA Cine 12K, with all configurations on the camera done through locking nuts, making it easy to put it on a tripod, slider, or go handheld shooting 12K video.

Inside, Blackmagic built a completely new 12K 35mm large-format sensor for the URSA Cine 12K camera, supporting five different 12K formats. The 12K resolution itself is an eye-popping 12,288 x 6912 for the 16:9 aspect ratio, up from the 8192 x 4608 capable of 8K full frame with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Impressive stuff.

Blackmagic's new URSA Cine 12K can shoot 12K video at 90FPS in the 16:9 aspect ratio, 8K video at 168FPS in the 16:9 aspect ratio, and 9K resolution at 130FPS in the same 16:9 aspect ratio.

3

The company includes a high-quality 1080p OLED display with built-in proximity sensors, 4-element glass diopters for fantastic accuracy, and a wide focus adjustment. The built-in digital focus chart lets owners get the perfect viewfinder focus setup. The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K camera has a gigantic 250W power supply and B-Mount battery plate, so you'll surely have enough power flow directly into the high-end digital camera.

Blackmagic also includes not one but two M.2 SSD modules for superfast and gigantic SSD storage. The new URSA Cine 12K camera ships with an 8TB module that has 4 x M.2 NVMe SSDs, with bandwidth delivered by x16 PCIe lanes.

The 8TB of onboard storage allows for 4 hours of Blackmagic RAW in 12K resolution or up to 20 hours of recorded 4K video. If you fill-up the 8TB of SSD storage on the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K camera, the 10GbE ethernet port is capable of outputting 1GB/sec+ to a nearby network (like a super-fast 10GbE NAS or a connected PC with mega-loads of storage.

The company also promises a new CFexpress module if you don't want to use M.2 SSDs inside of the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K camera.

Blackmagic expects mass production of its new URSA Cine 12K camera over the summer, so we should expect the $15,000 12K-capable camera to launch in June-July 2024.