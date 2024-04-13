LG expands self-developed on-device AI chip, will go into 46 products in LG's product families

LG Electronics announces plans for home appliance-specific on-device AI chip: DQ-C, to be used in 46 models of LG products across 8 product families.

LG has announced plans to expand its home appliance-specific on-device AI chip -- DQ-C -- to 46 models through 8 product families.

The new LG DQ-C chip supports AI control, LCD display driving, and voice recognition and is specialized for operating systems inside of home appliances. LG has designed the DQ-C AI chip in-house, with previous chips produced by other semiconductor companies, while LG outsources to TSMC on its 28nm process node in Taiwan to make its DQ-C AI chip.

LG has spent three years deep inside research and development of the DQ-C chip, first announced in July 2023, and is used inside of five LG products including washing machines, dryers, and air conditioners. LG first introduced washing machines and dryers with its DQ-C chip under its Home Appliances 2.0 series in July 2023, showing off the actual DC-Q chip at IFA last year.

An LG Electronics official said: "Designing our own chips, instead of using generic ones, is to optimize functionality for home appliances. LG Electronics is the only company designing AI chips specifically optimized for home appliances".

LG Electronics' semiconductor development is led by the System IC (SIC) Center and R&D organization under the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Business Korea explains that the SIC Center designs semiconductors tailored to specific products, which are then outsourced for production through foundries like TSMC in Taiwan.

LG is also focusing on developing semiconductors for electric and autonomous vehicles, where Microcontroller Units (MCUs) are an essential part of controlling electronic devices. Conventional combustion engine-powered cards require 200-300 MCUs, while an electric vehicle needs up to 2000 MCUs; LG wants in on those businesses, too.