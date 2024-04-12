Lossless music could finally come to Spotify soon via the Music Pro add-on

Spotify has long been working on bringing lossless music to its platform and now we might be closer than ever to its launch via the Music Pro add-on.

Lossless music is something that Spotify has been working on for a long time and we've often wondered whether it would ever actually launch. Spotify still hasn't confirmed when it will happen, but we might now finally be getting closer to it arriving.

Lossless audio was first known as Spotify HiFi before it was rumored to be part of a new Supremium subscription tier that would sit above the current options. Now, it appears that we could see the lossless audio become part of the new Music Pro add-on that is already being previewed.

That Music Pro add-on will include the DJ remix features that have been touted of late, and a new report by The Verge, based on a Reddit poster's research, suggests that lossless audio could also be part of that option.

According to code found by the Redditor Spotify is clearly working on lossless support with up to 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC files supported. Spotify also appears to be planning the use of some patented technology that will enhance the sound for specific types of headphones, with Apple's AirPods mentioned in the code.

The Redditor believes that Music Pro will also offer more advanced filtering of a user's library based on moods and genres, etc, with Spotify likely to make more advanced use of AI technology.

Spotify has so far not commented on this latest report but it would certainly appear that lossless audio is now closer to a release than ever, although it remains to be seen if it will actually be part of Music Pro or something else entirely.