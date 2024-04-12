Google Chrome Enterprise Premium is the new paid-for web browser for businesses

Google Chrome Enterprise Premium is here with advanced security features for a monthly fee per user, with context-aware access controls and more.

Business users have a new web browser option after Google revamped its business approach with Google Chrome Enterprise Premium. The browser is available to enterprise users for a monthly fee, bringing with it features that are designed to offer additional value to businesses.

Google Chrome Enterprise has been around for a little while and offers administrators more features to help manage the devices and software that people are using. Chrome Enterprise offers advanced data protection as well as protection against phishing, things that could understandably be a boon in a business setting.

The new Chrome Enterprise Premium offering costs businesses $6 a month per user. There are two versions on offer with Core available for free, but it's the Premium offering that costs the additional fee. That is the tier that includes data loss prevention and deep malware scans, making this the go-to option for businesses that need additional protections. The Core option includes neither of those things.

There's more here, too, including Zero Trust expansion with the addition of context-aware access controls that can spot data leaks.

In terms of companies that are already lining up to use the new Chrome, Snap head of corporate security engineering Nick Reva told TechCrunch that the company has confidence in Google's security expertise. The company also uses data loss prevention restrictions and warnings for sharing of sensitive data, among other things.

Those who want to learn more about the new Chrome Enterprise Premium can do so at the link below and the browser is now available to every business who wants to make use of it.