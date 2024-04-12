Godzilla show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is getting a second season and its own spin-offs

If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber who also happened to be a fan of the Godzilla spin-off TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, you're going to be very happy to learn that a second season has now been greenlit. The show, which proved to be popular during the first season run, stars Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

Apple announced the new season, saying they the Legendary Entertainment show will also get multiple spinoff shows of its own. The movie followed the popular Godzilla movies and was set after Godzilla and the Titans had leveled San Francisco and let the cat out of the bag - monsters really are real.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows the story of two siblings following in the footsteps of their father to uncover the family's true connection to the organization behind Godzilla and the Titans, Monarch. Clues ultimately lead them to a world of monsters and army officer Lee Shaw, played by the two Russells. That leads the show to span three different generations, revealing secrets the likes of which the Godzilla movies had so far only alluded to.

The news of a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and its spinoff series comes as Legendary's Monsterverse has been running for a decade after kicking things off with Godzilla in 2014. From there, Kong: Skull Island debuted in 2017 before Godzilla: King of the Monsters premiered in 2019. Godzilla vs. Kong was the next movie in 2021 while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire recently dropped the box office with $380 million and counting after just two weeks of availability.

The first season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now available to stream on Apple TV+ on a whole range of devices, not just iPhones, iPads, and Macs. A web-based player is available as well, while apps are available for the Apple Vision Pro and a raft of streaming devices including the Amazon Fire line of sticks. Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and others all have their own Apple TV apps while game consoles from PlayStation and Xbox also have apps available.

