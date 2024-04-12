It takes the average Apple Watch wearer 334 days to walk or run a marathon, data shows

The Apple Watch measures how far you walk or run and new data claims it takes the average person 334 days to cover the same distance as a marathon.

If you own an Apple Watch you'll already be very familiar with its various features, especially if you're someone who enjoys physical activities like walking or running. It's a wearable that has long been a go-to for people who want to maintain, or improve, their fitness. As part of that the Apple Watch collects a ton of data on the wearer's activity and movements and that means that it can be uniquely placed to offer insight into fitness data.

As part of that, new data shared by the Apple Heart and Movement Study offers some insights into the training habits of people who are working towards being able to run a marathon, a common thing that people aim for when they are trying to improve their fitness. The study looks into how Apple Watch wearers use their wearable when walking and running. It does that based on data collected from November 2019 through January 1, 2024, across almost 198,000 people who recorded at least a single walking workout and more than 99,000 people with at least a single running workout.

Of those people, more than 50% of the people who recorded either exercise achieved a 5K (3.1 miles) distance or more at least once. The study goes on to wonder that if all the running and walking workouts were added together in a given period, how long would it take to reach the 26.2-mile marathon point?

Based on Apil's data half of the participants would walk and/or run 26.2 miles in 90 days or fewer, but the average person takes considerably longer - 334 days per marathon, in fact.

The fitness aspect of the Apple Watch has long been a key marketing tactic for Apple and even saw the company launch a model specifically designed for people who want to go hiking, running, or diving wearing one. That model, the Apple Watch Ultra, is larger than the other models, has a longer-lasting battery, and is tougher and lighter as well. It also has features and watch bands specifically designed to make the most of the activities more adventurous people might engage in.

The current Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models are the best yet, but they won't be for long. Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch X and an updated Apple Watch Ultra model this fall, likely alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro smartphones and a slew of new software updates.