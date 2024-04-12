AMD Strix Point APU with RDNA 3+ graphics could come close to NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU's performance

APUs which can get close to matching the power of a discrete GPU like NVIDIA's RTX 3050? They're inbound with Strix Point if the rumor mill is right.

AMD's Strix Point may have been slightly nerfed (kind of, if a fresh rumor is right), but they remain keenly awaited next-gen APUs and we've just been treated to a rumor around how powerful they might be in terms of graphics grunt.

2

AMD's Strix Point APUs will be built on Zen 5 (Image Credit: AMD)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As you may be aware, the integrated graphics in these chips are RDNA 3+ (also known as RDNA 3.5), which is essentially a beefed-up take on RDNA 3.

How well might RDNA 3+ perform though? Well, as Wccftech reports, according to leaker @Xinoasassin, we can expect impressive performance levels from this integrated GPU.

Of course, there'll be different levels for the integrated graphics depending on the exact Strix Point chip, but the 12 Compute Unit (CU) GPU is currently benchmarking at almost 3150 points in 3DMark Time Spy.

Now, given that, we can estimate that the fully loaded RDNA 3+ GPU in Strix Point, which is rumored to offer 16 CUs, should come in at a benchmark score that's close to 4000.

That means the top-end RDNA 3+ integrated graphics won't be far off some of the peppy discrete GPUs out there for laptops, notably the RTX 3050 which according to the graphs presented by Wccftech weighs in at a score of 4800.

In other words, the RTX 3050 is only 20% faster than the flagship Strix Point APU with its integrated graphics - at least if this leak pans out (add your own seasoning).

It seems that exciting times are ahead for APUs in terms of competing with robust discrete GPUs, and realizing some seriously thin yet powerful gaming laptops - especially when we have Intel's Lunar Lake on the horizon too (with Battlemage integrated graphics).