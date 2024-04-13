MSI's new MPG EZ120 ARGB fans are magnetic and join together, requiring only a single cable

MSI MPG EZ120 ARGB fans are magnetic and versatile, with a design that is all about delivering that cable-free DIY dream to PC builders.

Thanks to innovative new designs, DIY PC building continues to improve, especially when putting together a gaming rig decked out with multiple fans, ARGB lighting, and modern components. MSI's new MPG EZ120 ARGB Fans fall into the recent cable-free school of system fans that let you daisy-chain and connect multiple fans without worrying about cable management.

This is awesome because a traditional ARGB fan requires connecting a system fan header to your motherboard or fan controller and a separate ARGB header. When you start adding multiple intake and exhaust fans, this can quickly become a cable management problem. MSI's new MPG EZ120 ARGB fans have a custom JAF 7-pin header that integrates ARGB and system fan headers.

It doesn't stop there. The MPG EZ120 ARGB fans are magnetic, so joining one, two, or three is a breeze - with unique Magnetic Connector Blocks delivering power and facilitating the signal between the fans.

Outside of the intuitive and straightforward DIY design, each MPG EZ120 ARGB fan includes 33 LEDs arranged on the fan blade and frame, so the light show capabilities here are strong. As for the fans, MSI's design consists of a "new type of fluid dynamic bearing that optimizes the original bearing design with an extra fixing nut." The result is what you'd expect for a premium fan: reduced vibration, decreased noise, and improved durability.

MSI MPG EZ120 ARGB fans can be installed directly on AIO liquid coolers and chassis' intake and exhaust. In the announcement, MSI notes that each 9-blade MPG EZ120 ARGB fan can achieve a maximum air pressure of 2.56 mmH2O and maximum airflow of 73.82 CFM-impressive stuff.

The three-fan MPG EZ120 ARGB pack comes with a fan control hub and daisy-chain cable (so you can connect fans on different sides of a chassis or spot) to add more build flexibility. The control hub can control 18 MPG EZ120 ARGB fans.

Head to the MPG EZ120 ARGB product page for more info.