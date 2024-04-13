BIOSTAR becomes the latest Intel GPU partner, launches Arc A750 OC graphics card

BIOSTAR is one of the few GPU makers that releases NVIDIA GeForce RTX, Intel Arc, and Radeon RX products... it's latest is the Arc A750 OC.

BIOSTAR is the latest GPU maker to join the Arc family with the new BIOSTAR Arc A750 OC mainstream graphics card. BIOSTAR, which has several GeForce RTX and Radeon RX cards available, is now offering a new mainstream GPU with its Arc A750 offering.

BIOSTAR Arc A750 OC, image credit: BIOSTAR

As an OC model, it boosts the graphics clock speed to 2200MHz, a 7% increase over Intel's reference spec. Elsewhere, it's your typical Intel Arc A750 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit interface, 28 Intel Xe-Cores, and a power rating of 225W.

The dual-fan BIOSTAR Arc A750 OC is a compact GPU, measuring 222 mm in length, 101 mm in height, and 2.2 mm in slot thickness. The minimal rectangle and black design look pretty stylish, too, thanks to the all-blue PCB, reminiscent of Sparkle's Intel Arc line-up.

Connectivity-wise, it features 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 ports and 1 x HDMI 2.0 port. No official pricing has been made available, but we'd guess BIOSTAR would target the current $250-$260 USD price point for Intel Arc A750 graphics cards.

Performance-wise, the Intel Arc A750 continues to present something of a mixed bag - but things continue to improve (and have done so since we reviewed a couple of Arc A750 models in 2023).

Intel continues to release driver updates that bring notable performance improvements to several new and older titles, making it a decent alternative to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060. We've found in our Arc testing that Intel's ray-tracing performance is solid and more impressive than Radeon at this price range.