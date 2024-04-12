Panther Lake apparently on track for 2025 launch as tools for Intel's mobile CPUs are spotted

Panther Lake ready to pounce next year? Test tools appear to indicate that the generation after Arrow Lake is on course for its theoretical 2025 launch.

Panther Lake CPUs are still some way off - we've got Arrow Lake to come first, as the next generation from Intel (and Lunar Lake alongside it) - but we've just caught sight of the Intel chips that are currently slated to launch in 2025.

As Wccftech flagged up, test tools are already present for PTL-U on Intel's official site, meaning Panther Lake U series CPUs, low-power chips for laptops - as highlighted by Harukaze5719 on X (formerly Twitter).

Panther Lake will be present in both mobile and desktop incarnations (just like next-gen Arrow Lake processors which should land later in 2024, though maybe not until the very end of the year).

This is another sign Panther Lake is progressing on track for that mentioned launch next year.

With Arrow Lake coming in as Intel's Core Ultra 200 range, the expectation is that Panther Lake will be the Core Ultra 300 family, built on Intel's 18A process.

Rumors around the spec contend that the integrated graphics for Panther Lake will be Celestial or Xe3 - assuming that Intel progresses a bit faster than it has done with the current Battlemage or Xe2 generation - and that it'll boast an NPU which doubles performance gen-on gen.

AI acceleration is increasingly going to become an important part of a chip's specifications as we move further into the age of AI PCs, something we've been talking about elsewhere this morning - with Microsoft set to make a big revelation for a killer AI feature at its Build conference next month.