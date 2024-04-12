SanDisk reveals world's first 4TB SD card that should take 8K video recording in its stride

Need a bigger SD card? How's a 4TB model from SanDisk sound, complete with blazing fast performance that can cope with 4K or even 8K video recording.

SanDisk has revealed the world's first 4TB SD card, offering a ton of space crammed into a sliver of a storage device.

The manufacturer is set to show off this new 4TB SD card, the SanDisk Extreme PRO SDUC, at the NAB 2024 event (National Association of Broadcasters) which is about to kick off at the weekend in Las Vegas.

SanDisk notes that the SDUC standard (Secure Digital Ultra Capacity) allows for capacities of up to 128TB, and using the UHS-I interface, it's seriously speedy, and ideal for heavyweight work like 4K - or indeed 8K - video recording.

This 4TB card will be out at some point next year, so yes, we've still got quite a wait, but the NAB show will provide a preview of the new offering, and how it will "expand the creative possibilities for cameras and laptops."

What we don't know yet is how much you'll pay for this roomy SD card, but it's bound to be as pricey as it is speedy.

SanDisk also has a couple of more imminent new SD cards which go on sale over the summer, namely the SanDisk SD Express and microSD Express in both 128GB and 256GB capacities.

These will deliver 4.4x faster transfer speeds than Western Digital's fastest SD UHS-I card, we're told, and are ideal for professionals who need nippy speeds for photo or video work.

A bunch of other products will be shown off at NAB, including the SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC card, which is the world's first 2TB model, and also a 2TB SanDisk Extreme PRO microSDXC memory card.