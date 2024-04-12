TT Show Episode 30 - Samsung's new 4K and 8K TVs, Frame Generation on Xbox and PS5, and more!

Another jam-packed episode of The TT Show, as Jak and Kosta go deep on Samsung's new TVs, Frame Generation on PS5, and humanity colonizing Mars.

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta talk about their recent trip to Sydney, where they attended a special launch event for Samsung's impressive TV line-up for 2024. The line-up includes Samsung's new flagship 85-inch 8K display, which features the latest in AI technology, and the company's new OLEDs, which ditch the reflective finish for a more matte Glare-Free look better suited to bright rooms.

It's a lengthy discussion covering everything from TV tech for sports, games, and movies to Samsung's interesting new wall-hanging speaker. In the world of impressive displays, the duo also looks at the new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop for 2024, which features the world's first 4K+ 200 Hz display for a portable device.

In gaming, AMD's FSR 3.1 update means that Frame Generation is finally coming to the world of consoles - with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers set to get their first taste of the groundbreaking tech with Immortals of Aveum. Also, Kosta talks about how the next-gen Xbox's giant technical leap could come from AI - with Microsoft touting a suite of next-gen 'Gaming AI' technologies coming.

And in science, Jak goes all-in on Mars exploration to talk about where we're at, what's next, and some grim predictions from Elon Musk concerning the first human pioneers that will travel to the red planet. Plus, it wouldn't be The TT Show without some GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 talk.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show