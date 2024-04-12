TT Show Episode 30 - Samsung's new 4K and 8K TVs, Frame Generation on Xbox and PS5, and more!

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta talk about their recent trip to Sydney, where they attended a special launch event for Samsung's impressive TV line-up for 2024. The line-up includes Samsung's new flagship 85-inch 8K display, which features the latest in AI technology, and the company's new OLEDs, which ditch the reflective finish for a more matte Glare-Free look better suited to bright rooms.
It's a lengthy discussion covering everything from TV tech for sports, games, and movies to Samsung's interesting new wall-hanging speaker. In the world of impressive displays, the duo also looks at the new Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop for 2024, which features the world's first 4K+ 200 Hz display for a portable device.
In gaming, AMD's FSR 3.1 update means that Frame Generation is finally coming to the world of consoles - with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers set to get their first taste of the groundbreaking tech with Immortals of Aveum. Also, Kosta talks about how the next-gen Xbox's giant technical leap could come from AI - with Microsoft touting a suite of next-gen 'Gaming AI' technologies coming.
And in science, Jak goes all-in on Mars exploration to talk about where we're at, what's next, and some grim predictions from Elon Musk concerning the first human pioneers that will travel to the red planet. Plus, it wouldn't be The TT Show without some GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 talk.
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: Hands-on with Samsung's glorious 2024 QLED 8K TV powered by AI
- Read more: Samsung unveils a new era of AI OLED TVs with its 2024 AV line-up
- Read more: Hands-on with Samsung's new S95D Glare-Free OLED TV, same deep blacks, no more reflections
- Read more: ViewSonic's 3840 Hz 'Customizable All-in-One LED Displays' come in sizes of up to 760 inches
- Read more: Next-gen Xbox console will use Gaming AI tech to deliver 'biggest technological leap ever'
- Read more: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation is coming soon to PS5 and Xbox, and will debut in Immortals of Aveum
- Read more: DLSS 3.7 update arrives, with early testers reporting improved motion clarity and performance
- Read more: Intel XeSS 1.3 released, improved AI upscaling and big performance gains for Arc graphics
- Read more: Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop features the world's first 4K 200Hz display and Thunderbolt 5
- Read more: NVIDIA to unveil top-end GeForce RTX 5090, and high-end RTX 5080 at first later this year
- Read more: Scientists discover genetics play a critical role in being good at gaming
- Read more: SpaceX plans to leave the first humans on Mars stranded with no way home
- Read more: Elon Musk reveals when SpaceX will launch Starship again