Get 77% off this Fallout bundle on Steam, it has every Fallout game ever made plus all DLC

Amazon has just released its Fallout TV adaptation on Prime Video, and it currently has a 93% 'Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans are also praising the adaptation on Reddit and social media, saying that it captures the look and feel of the video game franchise while being right up there with HBO's The Last of Us as one of the best video game adaptations ever.

In addition to Fallout 4 finally getting the 60 FPS remaster treatment for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this month and Fallout 76 currently experiencing a free-to-play period, a massive Fallout franchise sale is happening on Steam. You can pick up the 'Fallout Franchise Bundle' for $55.55 USD - a massive 77% off the total price.

The bundle includes every Fallout game and all associated DLC: Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1997), Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1998), Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel (2001), Fallout 3 (2008), Fallout: New Vegas (2010), Fallout 4 (2015), and Fallout 76 (2018).

The bundle includes the standalone Fallout 4 VR release for SteamVR, and for the completionists out there, the free-to-play Fallout Shelter is also available on Steam. There's also good news for Fallout fans whose Steam collection is incomplete: each game is on sale - up to 75% off. With Fallout 4 currently on sale for $4.99, it's currently sitting in the number eight spot in the Top Sellers on Steam list.

Be sure to take advantage of these deals quickly, as the Fallout Franchise Sale on Steam ends on April 20 at 3:00 a.m.