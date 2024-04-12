Minisforum's new portable 1440p 144Hz display sounds great for productivity and gamin

Laptops can be excellent productivity tools, but they often come in second to a proper desktop setup with multiple displays, an ultrawide, and plenty of desk space for peripherals. Thankfully, with high-speed USB-C, affordable portable displays are becoming more prevalent, bringing that dual-screen experience to people on the go.

Minisforum MSS-A156 Portable Monitor, image credit: Minisforum.

Thanks to its tasty specs and features, the Minisforum MSS-A156 Portable Monitor (currently available for $189 USD) is suitable for day-to-day tasks, content creation, and gaming.

The 15.6-inch QHD (2560 x 1400) IPS display features an impressive FreeSync-compatible 144 Hz refresh rate, 400-nit peak brightness for outdoors and bright rooms, supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a wide 178-degree viewing angle, and 10-point touch functionality.

These are impressive specs, the stuff we expect to find on a modern laptop. Plus, it's only 4mm thin (at its thinnest point), so it's portable and something to take on the go. The size makes it a great option for pairing with a laptop or portable gaming handheld like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

Connectivity over a single USB-C cable is supported, with the display drawing 20W to fire up. An additional mini-HDMI port and USB-C charging significantly increase the number of devices it can connect to. Minisforum notes compatibility with tablets, laptops, digital cameras, Apple products, and Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The Minisforum MSS-A156 Portable Monitor ships with a magnetic protective case, and the stand supports horizontal and vertical orientations.

Here are the specs.

For more information, visit the Minisforum MSS-A156 Portable Monitor product page.