iPhone SE 4 spec leak claims 6.1-inch OLED display, A16 Bionic, and more

Apple continues to be rumored on working on a new iPhone SE, and now a new leak claims to have details on the specs of the new phone.

If you want to get yourself a new iPhone but don't want to choose an older model to save money or spend new iPhone cash on something like the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could be the answer. While Apple has yet to officially confirm what that model will have to offer or when it will go on sale, a new leak claims to have detailed all of the specs ahead of time.

According to the leak, via Nguyen Phi Hung on the X social network and then picked up by WCCFTech, the iPhone SE 4 will have plenty to offer for those who want to get a budget iPhone while enjoying a modern iPhone look and feel.

According to the leak, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design that is similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 including the Face ID notch at the top of the device/ That means that there will be no Home button for the first time on an iPhone SE. We're also told to expect a single camera around the back and a construction made from 7,000-series aluminum alloy.

In terms of the display, we're told to expect a 6.1-inch OLED display while a 60Hz refresh rate means that there will be no variable refresh rate this time out. Face ID is also expected to come to the iPhone SE for the first time with the iPhone SE 4, with Apple expected to use the A16 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6, and 6GB of RAM. Apple's U1 ultra wideband chip is also expected for AirTag support and more.

Rounding out the main specifications we've also been told to expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem to be used, meaning there will be no debut of an Apple-designed modem this time, either. Apple has been working on a new in-house modem of its own but has reportedly struggled to make it work.

As for the new iPhone SE 4 will be made available to buy, that's still very much up in the air. We've been hearing rumors of a new iPhone SE for some time now, and now it seems that we can expect the updated model to debut in 2025 at the earliest. However, a launch any later than that would make the claimed specs seem less impressive, especially the rumored A16 Bionic chip.

Apple could of course make various changes to these specifications before launch, so keep that in mind here.