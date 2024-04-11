NVIDIA GeForce Now goes all post-apocalyptic, adding support for two Fallout games

You can now play Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 via NVIDIA's streaming service, plus a bunch of other games too, including Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

It's Thursday, which means it time for NVIDIA's update on what's going on with GeForce Now, and the hot news - radioactive news, even - is that a pair of Fallout games have been brought into the streaming fold.

They are Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 to be precise. Fallout 4 is a classic action RPG from the best part of a decade ago, but it's getting a next-gen update later in April (two weeks today, in fact). That'll add a bunch of goodies including ultra-widescreen monitor support on PC, and much more besides.

Fallout 76 is, of course, the later online multiplayer take on the franchise which wasn't very well-received back at the time of launch, but has improved considerably since, and actually gets some pretty favorable feedback these days.

At any rate, if you fancy running either of those Fallout games via NVIDIA's streaming service, now you can do so.

Of course, there are other games getting support in GeForce Now this week, and the full list is as follows:

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (New release on Steam, April 9)

Inkbound 1.0 (New release on Steam, April 9)

Broken Roads (New release on Steam, April 10)

Infection Free Zone (New release on Steam, April 11)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (New release on Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, April 11)

Backpack Battles (Steam)

Fallout 4 (Steam)

Fallout 76 (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store, free April 11-18)

Terra Invicta (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

