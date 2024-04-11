Windows 11 Snipping Tool gets new QR code powers - and is invaded by emojis

Snipping Tool has been fleshed out a fair bit, along with a number of other core Windows 11 apps - and Microsoft is adding a few new features in testing.

Microsoft is bringing new features to Windows 11's Snipping Tool which include the ability to detect QR codes and also the gift of emojis - and plenty of them to be used in decorating your screenshots.

As discovered in testing by regular leaker PhantomOfEarth, there's a new emoji icon which when clicked brings up a panel of 18 commonly used emoji (currently - though this may be expanded).

You can then pick and choose from various smilies and gestures, a star, heart, and other expected icons, which will appear in the canvas. It's then possible to move the emoji, or pull the corners to make it bigger, until you're happy with the result.

You can then add additional icons and pepper emoji across your screenshot should you wish (remember: less is more, though).

Also new for the Snipping Tool is functionality that allows for the detection of QR codes in screen grabs (there's an icon bottom-right of the app to do this).

Note that these features are hidden, but one new ability that isn't is a setting that allows for the automatic color correction of HDR screenshots.

PhantomOfEarth also recently spotted a fresh idea, namely promoted apps in the Start menu of Windows 11 - something we hope doesn't get any traction beyond test builds.