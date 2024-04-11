Microsoft fixes a record-breaking number of security vulnerabilities

Microsoft has officially rolled out a record number of security vulnerability fixes for its products, which the company has classified as critical.

The 147 security vulnerabilities have now been fixed, with three of them being in Microsoft Defender for IoT, and all but two of them considered "high risk". The company says that none of the security vulnerabilities have been exploited, and it hasn't provided any details on the vulnerabilities themselves.

According to reports the large number of the vulnerabilities that are now patched are in response to a number of Remote Code Activation (RCE) exploits found in the OLE DB driver for SQL Server (38), DHCP and DNS servers (9) and SFB vulnerabilities within Secure Boot (24).

As for browsers, the security update has fixed some flaws in Edge, specifically version 123.0.2420.81 from April 4. The update fixed problems on Chromium 123.0.6312.106 and the Chromium base, along with two Edge-specific vulnerabilities.

