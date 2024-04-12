Opera GX's official Cyberpunk 2077 mod makes it feel like you're browsing the web in Night City

Modding and customizing software used to be a big thing a couple of decades ago, from Winamp skins that would transform the only music player you needed for a PC to Nintendo-themed Windows XP skins for GameCube games like Super Mario Sunshine and Metroid Prime. Customization still exists, from wallpapers to different colored themes, but this new Cyberpunk 2077 browser mod for Opera GX reminds us of the good old days.

Opera GX, designed for gamers, delivers a custom internet experience to its users. It allows users to change backgrounds and sound effects while offering CPU, RAM, and Network limiters to reduce browsers' resource-hungry nature. Thus, users can game and browse with minimal impact on performance.

The Cyberpunk 2077 mod for Opera GX is impressive. It features a live wallpaper (V in Night City alongside his Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech car) that dynamically changes and animates based on the time of day. The color, neon glow, and glare effects are all customizable, and the theme can also sync with RGB lighting from ASUS, Razer, Corsair, Logitech, and more.

There's also optional background music and keyboard sound effects to deliver an "immersive Cyberpunk 2077 netrunning experience." It's an impressive visual overhaul, and when you factor in Opera GX features like built-in VPN and ad-blocking features, it should be enough to make any Cyberpunk fan switch from Chrome or Edge to Opera GX.

"Do we even need to say how excited we are to include Cyberpunk 2077's genre-defining aesthetics into Opera GX?" said Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera. "The tools we offer our users to control their digital lives make all of them a netrunner in their own right, so their browser should look the part for a well-rounded, immersive experience straight out of Night City."

The Cyberpunk 2077 mod for Opera GX is available now via the GX.store.