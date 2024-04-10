Intel CEO suggests AI will create the first 'one-person, billion-dollar company'

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined a scenario in which artificial intelligence could be used to automate entire offices or, potentially, entire businesses.

Intel has recently held its Vision Keynote where the company's CEO Pat Gelsinger touched on the current state of the technology industry and how AI will be implemented into businesses and companies around the world.

Gelsinger took to the stage and began his discussion by describing this as the age of AI, and how he believes that in the not-so-distant future AI tools will begin interacting with other AI tools to complete tasks, which will result in entire departments becoming automated by AI bots. Gelsinger added that expanding this idea of having AI-automated departments may even result in the very first one-person, billion-dollar company, which is referred to as a "Unicorn".

As you can probably imagine, Gelsinger touted the power of Intel powering the mass adoption of AI throughout businesses and even at home, even going as far to say that he calls this the age where every company becomes an AI company, which will drive the semiconductor TAM [total addressable market] from approximately $600 billion to more than $1 trillion by the end of the decade.

"Literally entire departments become AI automated solutions. Maybe we'll have the age of the first one-person, billion-dollar company," said Gelsinger

"I simply call it: every company becomes an AI company and this becomes the driving force of this expanding semiconductor TAM [total addressable market] from about $600 billion to more than $1 trillion by the end of the decade," added Gelsinger

NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

