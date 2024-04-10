TSMC's revolutionary chip tech for Apple iPhones hit projected timelines

Reports indicate that TSMC's manufacturing timelines for 2nm and 1.4nm have been nailed down and likely headed for Apple Silicone.

The timeline for TSMC to work on the mass production of 2nm and 1.4nm chips has now been determined, according to a new report from MacRumors, which cites DigiTimes.

TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, has reportedly nailed down its timelines for future chips that will likely be heading straight to Apple products. According to the publications, the time frames for mass production of the 2nm node and 1.4nm node have been determined, and that trial production of the 2nm node will begin sometime in the second half of 2024.

The reports also state the company's new plant in Arizona will be bolstering the 2nm production efforts, and in 2028, TSMC's facilities in Taiwan will shift production efforts to the 1.4nm node. If history is anything to tell by, TSMC's next-generation chips are likely headed straight to Apple as the company's 3nm node with the A17 Pro chip can be found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which means Apple is likely to follow the same path with future generations of the iPhone, and then trickle down the chips into its other products such as its iPads and Macs.

Below is the expected timeline of TSMC's cutting-edge chips making their way into Apple's coming iPhones.