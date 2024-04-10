TSMC's revolutionary chip tech for Apple iPhones hit projected timelines

The timeline for TSMC to work on the mass production of 2nm and 1.4nm chips has now been determined, according to a new report from MacRumors, which cites DigiTimes.

TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, has reportedly nailed down its timelines for future chips that will likely be heading straight to Apple products. According to the publications, the time frames for mass production of the 2nm node and 1.4nm node have been determined, and that trial production of the 2nm node will begin sometime in the second half of 2024.

The reports also state the company's new plant in Arizona will be bolstering the 2nm production efforts, and in 2028, TSMC's facilities in Taiwan will shift production efforts to the 1.4nm node. If history is anything to tell by, TSMC's next-generation chips are likely headed straight to Apple as the company's 3nm node with the A17 Pro chip can be found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which means Apple is likely to follow the same path with future generations of the iPhone, and then trickle down the chips into its other products such as its iPads and Macs.

Below is the expected timeline of TSMC's cutting-edge chips making their way into Apple's coming iPhones.

  • ‌iPhone‌ XR and XS (2018): A12 Bionic (7nm, N7)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 11 lineup (2019): A13 Bionic (7nm, N7P)
  • ‌iPhone‌ 12 lineup (2020): A14 Bionic (5nm, N5)
  • iPhone 13 Pro (2021): A15 Bionic (5nm, N5P)
  • iPhone 14 Pro (2022): A16 Bionic (4nm, N4P)
  • ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ (2023): A17 Pro (‌3nm‌, N3B)
  • iPhone 16 Pro (2024): "A18" (‌3nm‌, N3E)
  • "‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro" (2025): "A19" (2nm, N2)
  • "‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro" (2026): "A20" (2nm, N2P)
  • "‌iPhone‌ 19 Pro" (2027): "A21" (1.4nm, A14)
