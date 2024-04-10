Don't expect a fancy new iPhone 15 color this spring, leaker says

Apple often refreshes the iPhone lineup with a new color during the spring, but taht now seems unlikely to happen with the iPhone 15 this year.

Apple has developed something of a reputation for announcing a new iPhone color during the spring, alongside new cases and Apple Watch bands. It's been doing it on and off for a few years starting with 2017 with the iPhone 7 and the last time it happened was last year - the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus received a new yellow color to mark the spring refresh. The move is thought to be a way for Apple to regenerate interest in the new iPhones around six months after they went on sale. But it now looks increasingly likely that we shouldn't expect such a refresh to happen with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

That's according to a new report by the Weibo leaker Instant Digital who says that there is no new spring color refresh in the cards for the iPhone 15 lineup of models. However, it isn't yet clear why Apple might have chosen to have taken this decision.

Apple is well aware that the latest iPhone sales start to slow down around the mid-cycle point and that's what makes launching a new color worthwhile. Early adopters are quick to buy the new iPhones within the first few months of their launch while sales slow as we get through the cycle. Towards the end of the cycle, Apple knows that people are then more likely to wait for whatever the next model will be, especially with the company known to favor a September launch. The closer we get to September, the more sense it makes for people to wait - either for the new model or to pick the slightly older model up and save some cash in the process.

Even if Apple isn't going to announce a new iPhone 15 color this spring, there is still plenty going on inside the company. Apple is strongly expected to announce a new iPad Pro and iPad Pro refresh in early May, with the June WWDC event set to preview a slew of new software. That software will include new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro updates.

As for the new iPads, the iPad Pro is set to gain a new OLED display and updated M3 chip while the iPad Air is set to switch from the M1 to the M2, while a new 12.9-inch version is also expected to be added to the mix. That'll offer a big-screen option for those who don't want to buy an iPad Pro.