Hands-on with Samsung's glorious 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV powered by AI

Samsung invited a bunch of press to check out its new 2024 line-up of TVs and one of the biggest focusses for the company was the new Neo QLED 8K, which we were lucky enough to go hands-on with.

The Neo QLED 8K is Samsung's latest flagship TV, with much of the focus being on the new AI-powered features thanks to the company's NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which Samsung says marks a "significant leap in AI TV technology". Notably, this new processor delivers twice as much performance than its predecessor, which can be found in the 4K line - the Neo QLED 4K. So, what's inside the Neo QLED 8K? The gorgeous TV packs many AI-powered features such as upscaling capabilities that Samsung says will take any source video and bump it up to as close to 8K as possible.

During the event we asked what source video was playing during the demo, and Samsung said it was 4K footage. Looking up close at the Neo QLED 8K it was clear to see a significant bump in quality when compared to a 4K TV. However, we didn't get to see any 1080p, or 720p video content upscaled to 8K, which is the large majority of what people consume. As for other AI features, Samsung has implemented AI sound technology called Active Voice Amplifier Pro, a feature that's designed to extract dialogue in content from background noise and make it easier to hear.

For gamers, Samsung has implemented AI Auto Game Mode, which the company says automatically optimizes visuals and audio to improve the gaming experience.

The Neo QLED 8K will arrive in three different sizes; 85-inches, 75-inches, and 65-inches - check them out here.