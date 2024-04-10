Google Vids is the company's new AI-powered video creation tool for work

Google Workspace is getting a new AI-powered app called Vids, which is all about creating fast, simple, and effective videos for businesses.

Google Vids is the company's latest productivity app. It is part of the Google Workspace productivity suite, which includes Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, Meet, and more. Per the name, it's all about video, with the Gemini AI-powered tool set to make video editing, creation, and writing a breeze.

As it's part of Google Workspace, one example of how it could be used would be to create a tutorial or sales-focused video using existing Google Docs or Slides. With Gemini, it can generate a script and a short video that users can then edit to change various aspects of the creation. As a tool, it's designed to streamline the video creation process so you can put something together without knowing much, if anything, about video editing.

As a work-centric app, Google Vids is an extension of productivity apps like PowerPoint and Slides - bridging the gap from presentation or pitch to video. As a part of Google Workspace, it can draw assets and data from Google Drive, letting you add voiceover, music, and AI-generated art.

Powered by Google's Gemini AI, Google Vids can create a rough video draft from a single prompt, write a script for you, and create images to suit the video. Like other productivity apps, Google Vids comes with various video templates and styles and includes a stock library of assets.

Like other collaborative Google Workspace apps, once you share the video, others can leave comments and notes and even make changes (depending on access levels). You can also export a Google Vid as an MP4 file to share. A beta for Google Vids is expected in the coming months.