DLC-sized Starfield mod lets you create a colony with mechs, turrets, farms, and more

TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse is a DLC-sized mod for Starfield lets you build a massive colony, set up a farm, jump into a mech, and more.

Published
2 minutes & 2 seconds read time

Bethesda Game Studio's post-launch support for Starfield has been slow; in seven months, the studio has only managed to release a handful of patches focused on bug fixes and a few tweaks. Granted, a few of these patches have been massive, with hundreds of fixes and updates, but it's all MIA in terms of new content, overhauls, or even official mod tools.

DLC-sized Starfield mod lets you create a colony with mechs, turrets, farms, and more 03
Open Gallery 4

Enter TGs Galactic Colonies Expanse from TankGirl444 (available via Nexus Mods), a new DLC-sized mod that expands the game's building and Outpost systems. Apparently, this modder took a month or so to put together (with help from other mods), and it's the most exciting Starfield news in months.

It dramatically expands the game's Outpost mechanic, revamping how materials are gathered and adding more detailed buildings, new structures called biodomes, and even a farming system, which can then be processed to create new food and recipes and a way to earn credits.

And you can arm your new Colonies with functional mechs and defensive turrets.

DLC-sized Starfield mod lets you create a colony with mechs, turrets, farms, and more 04
Open Gallery 4

Mechs are part of the in-game lore, so it's only a matter of time before they're officially added to the game. It's awesome to see them here. Really, though, this is the sort of DLC we would have expected to see from Bethesda by now.

Something to make the Outpost system worth investing time into vehicle adding some new fun ways to play. Farming sounds like the perfect way to add more gameplay to the game's countless planets, as is the ability to roam your fields while piloting a mech.

TankGirl444 is still working on the mod, writing, "This is literally just the beginning I have a hell of a lot more I'd like to do and only posted this to get it out there" in the description. While adding, "hoping this will breathe some life into the game before the first DLC."

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Twin Edge 12GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$589.99
$589.99$589.99$589.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$589.99
$589.99$589.99$589.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2024 at 8:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nexusmods.com, ign.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags