Battlefield 2042 development ends, 'maintenance' to continue as focus shifts to next game

EA is moving on from Battlefield 2042, but the teams at DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect are being joined by Motive (Dead Space Remake) on the next game.

EA and DICE have provided an update on Battlefield 2042 or an announcement confirming that the current season will be its last. Season 7, Turning Point, added a new map set in Chile, new weapons and gadgets, and continued to right the wrong that was Battlefield 2042's disastrous launch.

Battlefield's Season 7 is its last, with DICE and the rest of the teams at EA moving on to the next chapter in the franchise.

"It is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future," the post writes. "What this ultimately means is that Season 7 will serve as the final season for Battlefield 2042. After Season 7 concludes, we will continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and, of course, ongoing maintenance, but we are moving away from delivering official seasons."

You can probably guess what this means. DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect are now focusing on the next multiplayer and single-player Battlefield experiences, with a new team from Motive (Dead Space Remake, Star Wars: Squadrons) joining the Battlefield team.

The post makes a point about Motive's storytelling experience, so the studio will most likely be helping develop the narrative and potential campaign missions for the next battlefield proper. Motive won't be becoming a Battlefield-only studio; the teams there are still working on their Iron Man game, but it would be interesting to know how much of the studio will be working on Battlefield.

"We're tremendously excited for Motive, as they are bringing their expertise with Frostbite and compelling storytelling to the fold, joining DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect in building a Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player," the post adds.

Over at Motive, general manager Patrick Laus confirms that the executive producer and creative director of the excellent Dead Space remake from 2023 are heading up the new Battlefield team. Hopefully, this doesn't mean a Dead Space 2 remake is entirely off the table.