Hands-on with Samsung's new S95D Glare-Free OLED TV, same deep blacks, no more reflections

Samsung's new flagship OLED TV for 2024 makes a big change to the display, the S95D ditches the glossy finish for a non-reflective coat.

When it comes to Samsung TVs, we think about QLED, Quantum Dot, and 8K. And when it comes to TVs in general, Samsung is one of the market leaders across all sizes, budgets, and even display technologies. Samsung joined the OLED party a few years back - after sitting out for a while - and in 2024, its OLED range is leveling up.

Samsung is taking a different approach this year thanks to the introduction of OLED Glare-Free technology. What this means is pretty simple: instead of the traditionally glossy and reflective glass-like finish that compromises most, if not all, modern 4K and 8K TVs, Samsung's new S95D OLED TV features a matte, non-reflective finish.

As the company describes, the result is an OLED TV that can be used in bright and dark rooms. At the recent Samsung 2024 TV launch event in Sydney, we had the chance to check out the new Samsung S95D with OLED Glare-Free technology.

In a smart move, Samsung situated it right next to the new Samsung S90D OLED TV, which features the traditional shiny reflective finish we were used to.

Samsung S95D with OLED TV with Glare-Free technology (top) and Samsung S90D OLED TV (bottom).

One potential downside of a matte or "Glare-Free" finish is that there could be a loss of overall color vibrancy or even brightness, which isn't the case here. The S95D features the same Pantone-validated colors as the S90D, and in terms of vibrancy and brightness, there was little, if anything, separating the two.

If you've got a bright room, the new Samsung S95D should immediately be placed on the top of your list. Doubly so if you're a gamer because Samsung's latest 4K OLED TVs for 2024 support up to 144 Hz over HDMI 2.1, making them brilliant for high-end console and PC gaming alike. This would be pretty special if you're rocking a high-end GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

With near instantaneous response times, infinite contrast, and unbeatable pure blacks, OLED TVs are a great choice if you're into movies and games. The S95D also supports AMD Freesync Premium Pro for VRR. 4K 144 Hz over HDMI 2.1 makes it one of the tastiest big-screen options for PC gaming in 2024.

It's also Samsung's thinnest TV yet, and it was impressive to witness that in person. Available in three sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch - the S95D includes Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor to deliver Dolby Atmos surround, 4K upscaling, and power the smooth Smart TV Hub (Samsung Tizen OS) that includes direct access to cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass and GeForce NOW. There are also AI game features to detect the type of game being played and adjust the settings to suit the genre or style best.

With an anti-glare non-reflective option, Samsung's 2024 OLED line-up is starting to differentiate itself from the competition in a good way. Having seen the S95D up close, I'd love to have it as my main driver for entertainment and gaming. That's high praise with a non-OLED line-up that included a 98-inch QLED beast and an 85-inch 8K monster. Here's a look at the specs and pricing for Samsung's 2024 OLED TV line-up, starting with the flagship S95D.

Samsung S95D OLED TV with Glare-Free Technology

Screen Size: 77/65/55

Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)

HDR (High Dynamic Range): OLED HDR Pro

OLED Glare Free: Yes

Processor: NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor

Motion Xcelerator: Yes (4K 144Hz)

Freesync Premium Pro: Yes

Super Ultrawide GameView & Game Bar: Yes

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Object Tracking Sound: OTS+

Q-Symphony: Yes

Design: Infinity One Design

Attachable Slim One Connect: Yes

Samsung Tizen OS: Yes (Tizen)

SmartThings: Yes

Pricing: 55-inches ($2,599.99 USD, $4,640 AUD), 65-inches ($3,399.99 USD, $5,800 AUD), 77-inches ($4,599.99 USD, $9,281 AUD)

Samsung S90D OLED TV