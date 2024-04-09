The next Apple Would could be getting an upgraded OLED display

Apple is expected to update the Apple Watch lineup this coming September and a new report says there could be an upgraded OLED display in the mix.

If you're planning to pick up a new Apple Watch this year it might be worth your while waiting for the new model this September after a new report claimed that Apple intends to bring a new OLED display upgrade to bear.

The report, courtesy of The Elec, claims that Apple will use a new low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) technology for the upcoming Apple Watch. The wearable has previously been tipped to be called the Apple Watch X, with Apple celebrating the wearable's 10th birthday as it did with the iPhone and the iPhone X.

According to the report, the new display technology uses a method of applying oxide on the driving TFT and switching transistors behind each pixel. Those switching transistors control the voltage that is applied to each cell, giving Apple more control over the amount of light that passes through each of the Apple Watch display's pixels. Current Apple Watches only use LPTO TFT on a few switching transistors.

This change could mean that the new displays will leak less current and be more stable at low refresh rates, allowing Apple to save energy and extend battery life yet further. However, it's thought that the added complication of the new display construction could be problematic with LG Display expected to be at the forefront of Apple's plans. Samsung Display is also expected to be keen on picking up some of Apple's business, but it won't be ready to do that until next year's refreshed Apple Watch model.

It isn't yet clear whether Apple intends to bring this technology to the new iPhones, however, with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models expected to be announced at the same time as the new Apple Watch.

Little is currently known about the so-called Apple Watch X, while Apple is also expected to announce a refreshed version of the Apple Watch Ultra. If Apple follows its own patterns we can expect the new Apple Watches and iPhones to be announced in September before going on sale around 10 days later.

Long before then, Apple will release the new OLED iPad Pro and updated iPad Air as soon as next month, with an early May launch date heavily rumored. The iPad Pro will switch from the M2 chip to the new M3 if reports are accurate, while we expect the iPad Air to move from the M1 chip to the M2 with the new update.