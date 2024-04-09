Don't expect a flashy event to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, report warns

Apple has long been rumored to have a new OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air ready for launch but a new report says it won't do it at a swanky event.

The rumors suggesting that Apple intends to announce a new OLED iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air lineup soon have been circling for months now, and it looks increasingly likely that next month will be the big launch timeframe. But anyone expecting Apple to invite members of the press to Cupertino for a swanky unveiling could well be left disappointed, according to a new report.

The new tablets will not get a special event, DigiTimes warns, something that means that Apple will very likely choose to announce the new tablets via a series of press releases instead. It is an approach that Apple has taken in previous instances when there have not been big new features or notable redesigns of products, and that seems to be the case this time out. Apple announced the M3 MacBook Air via a press release earlier this year, for example.

The report hints that Apple has chosen to go the press release route this time out after the tablets had been delayed repeatedly in recent months. They're now expected to be announced in May, but there was originally a plan to have them ready for market in March before the delays started to creep in.

As for what the new tablets will have to offer, there's plenty to look forward to despite the lack of an event.

Starting with the iPad Pro, it's thought that the new models will sport new OLED displays with improved color reproduction and better blacks, while the processing power is expected to be provided by the same M3 chip that is already offered inside that aforementioned Macbook Air. Both 11-inch and 12,9-inch versions of the iPad Pro are expected.

As for the iPad Air, that's expected to see a refreshed 11-inch model be joined by a new 12.9-inch model. That will allow the iPad Air lineup to mirror that of the iPad Pro, offering a cheaper alternative for those who want a big-screen experience but don't want or need everything else that the iPad Pro has to offer. On the inside, the new iPad Air is expected to be powered by the M2 chip, a notable upgrade over the current M1 silicon used in the iPad Air that is on sale today.

Both new iPad lineups are tipped to feature a relocated FaceTime camera to improve the video calling experience when they are used in landscape mode, too.

The new tablets are expected to be joined by a refreshed, sturdier Apple Magic Keyboard accessory while it's also thought that the Apple Pencil 3 could debut as well.