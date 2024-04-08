Spotify can now create your playlists from just a text prompt, but there's a catch

The music streamer Spotify is beta testing a new feature that can make people a playlist using nothing more than their words, but only in two countries.

If you're a Spotify music streaming fan you're likely already very familiar with the concept of creating new playlists and you might have a ton of them that you listen to regularly. But now a new feature makes it easier than ever to create new ones, and all you have to do is ask for it.

The feature, which is only available in beta and even then, only in the UK and Australia for now, allows Spotify subscribers to create a new playlist using nothing more than their words. There is no need to give the app any songs to base the playlist on, and users can simply write a sentence that explains what they want the music to be, or what they intend to use it for and leave the AI to do the rest.

Spotify says that people should try using places animals, activities, colors, and more when creating their new playlists. the streamer also says that the most successful playlists are generated using prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, and even decades.

The new UK and Australia beta is available for Spotify Premium subscribers right now. There's no word on when those outside those two countries can expect the feature to roll out to them, but we think it's probably a safe bet that we can expect the offering to remain exclusive to those who pay for the Premium subscription, at least for now.

Spotify is using AI features as a way to differentiate itself from other music streaming services like Apple Music and YouTube Music, and it seems to be doing a pretty solid job of that right now.