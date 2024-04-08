Google's unannounced Pixel 8a has leaked again with matte finish and more

Google hasn't yet officially announced the budget-oriented Pixel 8a but we know that it;'s coming. The Pixel 7a was a popular device, and we can be sure that the Pixel 8a will follow suit. And while Google is yet to officially announce the product we've started to see it leak here and there - and it's leaked once more in a post on the X social network.

The leak comes via images posted by the TechDroider account in which we appear to see a phone with a large display and a matte finish.

The display that is expected to be up front on the Pixel 8a is a 6.1-inch panel and the leak appears to show some fairly big bezels all around. It isn't bad by any stretch, and these bezels are no bigger than those that can be found on the Pixel 7a so that's a positive. That display is also expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate which means that it will offer a silly smooth experience.

Other details about the new Pixel 8a are hard to come by, but we're expecting it to sport Google's Tensor G3 chip. That chip could be to thank for previous leaks which suggest that the new Pixel 8a will also cost slightly more than the previous model which itself cost more than the one that came before it. So far we've seen the Pixel 7a cost $50 more than the Pixel 6a so it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility that the Pixel 8a will cost $549 when it arrives later this year.

While those prices are undoubtedly higher than some would like to pay, the possibility of a $549 Pixel 8a is still worthwhile. It would be considerably less than the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 currently starts at $699 so there would definitely be some differentiation there.

As for other potential aspects, it's likely that we will see 128GB and 256GB models, but we will have to wait until the new phone is officially announced to know exactly what the new phone will have to offer. When that will be isn't confirmed, but it's thought that the Google I/O event on May 14 will be the big day. That means that we don't have to wait too much longer before all of our questions are answered and then it's just a case of wondering when the new device will be made available to buy.