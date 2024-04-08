Apple's new OLED iPad Pro is going to be more expensive than your old one, report warns

Apple's new OLED iPad Pro tablets are expected soon, but buyers can expect to have to pay more than ever according to a new report.

Apple's long been expected to launch new tablets within the next few weeks with a recent report pointing to the second week of May being a potential release timeframe. The 2024 iPad Pro is going to be the best iPad ever sold, but there have been some rumors that buyers will have to pay a pretty penny to get it. Now, a new report has further suggested that will indeed be the case.

That report comes via the normally well-connected Mark Gurman, writing in the weekly Power On newsletter. According to Gurman one of the drawbacks of upgrades that are coming to the new iPad Pro will mean a higher price point. The current iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch model, suggesting that buyers of the 2024 model can expect to pay at least $849 or likely more.

As for why the new tablets will cost so much, there are a couple of changes that will give these 2024 models a notable edge over the ones that are currently on sale. Those tablets launched in 2022 and are pretty solid options. But they're going to be eclipsed by what Apple has coming up.

According to various rumors, and Gurman himself, Apple is getting ready to bring new OLED displays to the iPad Pro this year. Such displays are similar to those used in the best iPhones which means that we can expect improved contrast, better blacks, and more impressive colors. It isn't yet known whether we can expect any more tweaks in terms of the displays, but both the 11-inch and 12,9-inch models are expected to be updated.

The new display won't be the only reason that the new tablets will see a price hike, however. We're expecting the updated iPad Pro models to sport upgraded M3 chips this time around, similar to those that are being used in the latest iMac and MacBook Pro. That will make these new iPads the fastest ever and that could well be the main reason behind the price increase.

No overall design changes are expected from these new iPads, but we do expect there will be some new accessories. A revamped, more sturdy Magic Keyboard is likely to be announced while the Apple Pencil 3 is also thought to be in the cards. The new iPad Pro is also expected to be joined by a refreshed iPad Air lineup with the addition of an all-new 12.9-inch model for those who don't need the extra capabilities offered by the iPad Pro.