NVIDIA hikes price of entry-level RTX 4060, RTX 3050, GTX 1650 by 10% with AIBs to benefit

NVIDIA is reportedly increasing the price of its GPUs used inside gaming graphics cards across its GeForce series of GPUs, with prices estimated to increase by around 10%.

The report comes from UDN, citing industry sources that the supply of NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card has been "reduced recently" and that as the previous wave of market inventory was exhausted, "demand exceeds supply, resulting in price increases."

NVIDIA introduced its new GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM as an entry-level graphics card in February 2024, just two months ago now. At the time, it was expected that NVIDIA would increase the price of this chip. Fast-forward to April 2024, and we're hearing 10% price increases are coming.

Graphics card supplies confirmed that entry-level graphics cards have "indeed been increasing in price recently," which is mainly due to the reduction in NVIDIA's supply, reflecting the market supply and demand at the time. The price increases on GeForce graphics cards won't be universal, as it will depend on the AIB partner and how they want to pass on those pieces. UDN ads that the current range of price increases is mainly in the mainland market, with an average increase of nearly 10%".

AIB partners like ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE are "expected to benefit," reports UDN, with ASUS expecting that 2024 will be affected by "negative economic factors such as inflation and geopolitics," so the demand in the first half of this year is "expected to be similar" to Q4 2023 demand.

MSI is "optimistic" about motherboards, graphics cards, and notebooks growing at "double digits" this year and pushing up double-digit operating growth throughout 2024. MSI is forging ahead with next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs later this year, new AI PCs and servers, and more expected to be unveiled throughout the year. GIGABYTE chairman Ye Peiching previously said that the economy would be fine in 2024, "especially the demand for AI servers."

NEWS SOURCE:money.udn.com

