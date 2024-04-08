iMessage-on-Android farce Sunbird is making a comeback, whether we want it or not

Sunbird's attempt to bring iMessage to Android was an unmitigated disaster last year, but it's back for another try and it seems confident.

Making iMessage work on Android has been the holy grail for plenty of companies over the years with limited success. Sunbird was one company that seemed to have managed it, although there was some debate over how safe it actually was. However, Apple subsequently blocked Sunbird's route into iMessage but the company now says that it's back on track.

Sunbird's stability and security aside - it was found that the company's partnership with Nothing to bring iMessage to its phones was leaking data - it's easy to see why the idea was popular. Being able to use iMessage on an Android phone would be a big deal for those who don't want to use third-party apps like WhatsApp, and with Apple not set to support RCS until later this year, iMessage is still the best option around.

In a press release shared by Sunbird, we learned recently that the company is now starting to roll its iMessage features out in small phases with some able to try it out as of April 5. However, the press release hasn't explained what Sunbird has done to deal with the privacy issues that were highlighted last year before the service was taken down indefinitely. However, it has been confirmed that it now uses an updated AV2 architecture and those interested in the details can get them via that press release.

However, many will be surprised to see Sunbird making a comeback, and following the farce that was its initial launch, it's difficult to believe that too many people will be willing to give it another chance - let alone pay it for the privilege.