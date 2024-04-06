Yet more new iPads appear in regulatory database entries as a launch nears

Two unannounced Apple iPads have popped up in an Indian regulatory database ahead of an expected May iPad Pro and iPad Air launch/

With Apple now strongly rumored to be ready to announce multiple new iPads as soon as next month, a pair of new Apple tablets have appeared in an Indian regulatory database as the company gets its ducks in a row ahead of time.

The devices must go into the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database before they can go on sale in the country and we'd already seen two tablets make their debut earlier this week. Now, MySmartPrice reports that an additional two tablets have been added carrying the model numbers A2898 and A2899. This comes after two models with the model numbers A2836 and A2837 had previously popped up.

Apple is expected to announce four new tablets next month. According to reports Apple will launch new OLED iPad Pros in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes while a refreshed 11-inch iPad Air will be joined by an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air.

It isn't yet clear which of these new model numbers are actually which tablets, but with four new numbers having appeared it isn't too far of a stretch to assume that they are the four new tablets.

The new iPad Pro models are set to offer OLED displays for the first time while an M3 chip will replace the M2 of the previous tablets. In the case of the iPad Air, the M2 chip is expected to replace the older M1. Both sets of tablets are already rumored to be moving the FaceTime selfie camera to the side of the display, away from the top. but no other design changes are expected this time around.