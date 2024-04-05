TT Show Episode 29 - RDNA 4, Intel Battlemage, GTA 6, Steam on Xbox, and AI goes nuclear

On Episode 29 of The TT Show Jak and Kosta also look at another impressive OLED display, the perils of space debris, and creepy robots being creeps.

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta examine the latest performance target rumors for AMD and Intel's next-gen RDNA 4 and Battlemage graphics cards and discuss how they might leave the enthusiast market entirely to NVIDIA. This could mean no direct competition for the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090.

For corporations, GPUs are all about AI. With hundreds of thousands of GPUs used by big tech to create AI data centers, the U.S. Government is stepping in to sort through the sheer energy costs of countless graphics cards running complex AI workloads. The solution? Nuclear power, specifically microreactors, installed next to each major data center.

Jak and Kosta also discuss the latest gaming news, including Steam and Epic Games Store potentially coming to Xbox consoles, the awesome-sounding massively multiplayer Dune Awakening currently in development, and speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI will be limited to 30 FPS at launch - even on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro.

In the world of science, the duo looks at space junk: with an astronaut accidentally losing thousands of dollars in space tools and NASA debris crashing through the roof of a home. Luckily, no one got hurt.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show