TT Show Episode 29 - RDNA 4, Intel Battlemage, GTA 6, Steam on Xbox, and AI goes nuclear

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta examine the latest performance target rumors for AMD and Intel's next-gen RDNA 4 and Battlemage graphics cards and discuss how they might leave the enthusiast market entirely to NVIDIA. This could mean no direct competition for the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090.
For corporations, GPUs are all about AI. With hundreds of thousands of GPUs used by big tech to create AI data centers, the U.S. Government is stepping in to sort through the sheer energy costs of countless graphics cards running complex AI workloads. The solution? Nuclear power, specifically microreactors, installed next to each major data center.
Jak and Kosta also discuss the latest gaming news, including Steam and Epic Games Store potentially coming to Xbox consoles, the awesome-sounding massively multiplayer Dune Awakening currently in development, and speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI will be limited to 30 FPS at launch - even on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro.
In the world of science, the duo looks at space junk: with an astronaut accidentally losing thousands of dollars in space tools and NASA debris crashing through the roof of a home. Luckily, no one got hurt.
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: Top RDNA 4 GPU performance to be slower than Radeon RX 7900 XTX, faster than 7900 GRE
- Read more: Intel Battlemage GPUs have shown up in shipping manifests, the Arc follow-up is coming soon
- Read more: US Government wants tech companies to go nuclear to meet the power demands of AI data centers
- Read more: Microsoft's game-changing pixel-dimming technology will bring some OLED magic to all displays
- Read more: Xbox head Phil Spencer wants to see Epic Games Store, Steam, and other storefronts on consoles
- Read more: Digital Xbox Series X spotted, no disc drive and all white like the Series S
- Read more: Acer's Predator X49 X QD-OLED gaming monitor slipped under everyone's radar
- Read more: Survival MMO Dune: Awakening will make players fight each other over spice
- Read more: Astronaut snaps embarrassing photo of space junk while aboard ISS
- Read more: Scientists create eerie robot designed to predict when you smile
- Read more: NASA confirms a space object crashed through the roof of a home
- Read more: PS5 Pro enhanced mode combines performance and graphics modes in one
- Read more: No one knows for sure if GTA 6 will hit 60FPS on PS5 Pro, but 30FPs seems more likely