ASRock has released two new 700-series Intel series motherboards in Mini-ITX format, both optimized for Intel's latest 124th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, and in particular, the new Core i9-14900KS special edition processor.

Overclocker "Splave" has got his grubby overclocking mits on the new ASRock Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi and B760I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboards, using the new Intel Core i9-14900KS processor and G.SKILL DDR5-8600 memory to break multiple OC world records.

ASRock announced that its new Phantom Gaming Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboard has broken multiple overclocking records, with 4 new world records, 8 new global 1st place records, and 12 different 1st place world records for the Core i9-14900KS processor.

The company explains its new Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi and B760I Lightning Wi-Fi: "Both the Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi and B760I Lightning Wi-Fi motherboards utilize server-grade low-loss 8-layer 2oz copper PCBs and optimized DDR5 memory designs, pioneering support for 8600MHz memory for unparalleled overclocking support. Each board features one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, two Hyper M.2 slots, Phantom Gaming 2.5GbE LAN, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E, and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A/Type-C ports, offering an abundance of high-speed connectivity options".

Overclocker 'Splave' uses ASRock's new Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi board: 4 new OC world records 57
ASRock explained on their website: "The robust VRM specifications and optimized memory design fully unleash the overclocking potential. The global professional overclocker Splave used the Z790I Lightning Wi-Fi with the Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS for LN2 extreme overclocking, setting four World Records and eight Global 1st Place records, as well as numerous i9-14900KS 1st Place achievements on HWBOT.org, successfully pushing the overclocking performance of the Mini-ITX motherboard to new heights".

