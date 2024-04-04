Microsoft Edge to let users control how much RAM it uses with a new PC Gaming mode

A new feature coming soon to Edge will let users limit the amount of RAM and memory the browser uses, with the option to enable it when PC gaming.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser is set to get a new feature that will let you limit the amount of RAM it uses. If you're a Chrome or Edge user, you're probably aware that when it comes to RAM usage, both browsers are on the "let's take as much as we can get" side of things.

As part of a new test build for Windows, the option to limit RAM usage 'Always' or have it kick in as part of a 'PC Gaming' mode has appeared on the Microsoft Edge settings page (via @Leopeva64 on X). Being able to set a limit on RAM usage while playing games is an excellent feature, and it means that you won't have to close all your tabs and windows before firing up a game on Steam.

Microsoft Edge will also provide a detailed look at current RAM usage, how many tabs have been put to sleep, and how much memory is left.

Setting the limit will happen via a handy slider, with the example covering a system with 16GB of memory. This RAM limiter would also be helpful for productivity, allowing users to keep their browsers open while using memory-intensive apps. For systems with 32GB, 64GB, or more, this would be a handy tool for keeping tabs in check.

Of course, to use this feature, you'll need Microsoft Edge - and this feature potentially gives it the edge (excuse the pun) over Google Chrome. The Opera GX browser, built for gamers, also features a RAM and CPU limiter.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, theverge.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

