NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 552.12 released, supports Call of Duty's latest season

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready driver optimizes performance for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 552.12 driver is here. It optimizes Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, which features DLSS 3 and Reflex. The new driver also supports Diablo IV's new ray-tracing update, and NVIDIA's internal benchmarks showcase that you'll need to enable Frame Generation for playable performance.

On the plus side, at 1080p, it's playable with max settings and ray-tracing on a GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, with the latter hitting close to 100 FPS. Looking at Call of Duty: Warzone, with DLSS 3, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 can hit an impressive 235.9 FPS at 4K, followed by the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 184.3 FPS.

In addition, the new driver adds more one-click optimal settings in GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA App for nine new titles, including Dragon's Dogma 2 and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition.

The complete list is as follows: Desynced, Dragon's Dogma 2, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, Myth of Empires, Nightingale, Pacific Drive, Skull and Bones, The Thaumaturge.

Here's a look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 3 performance with the new drivers and DLSS 3.

Here's a look at Diavlo IV ray-tracing performance with the new drivers.

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 552.12 also fixes a Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition bug related to its Resizable BAR profile, which could improve the game's performance at lower resolution on modern rigs. You can download the new driver from within the GeForce Experience or NVIDIA App or grab it here.