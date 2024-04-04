iPadOS 17.5 references to an Apple Pencil squeeze gesture spied as updated model rumored

There have been ongoing rumors that Apple intends to announce the Apple Pencil 3 alongside the updated iPad Air and new OLED iPad Pros within the next few weeks. Now, a new report has added further fuel to the fire following the discovery of code references to a new squeeze gesture.

MacRumors reports that the first iPadOS 17.5 beta includes references to a new V4 version of the Apple Pencil with additional code references that appear to suggest the Apple Pencil will gain a squeeze gesture for specific actions. There are currently no firm details about what that could be or how it might work, however. It's been suggested that users could squeeze the new stylus to quickly enter different modes or launch actions depending on the type of app that is being used at the time.

The Apple Pencil 3 is something that has been rumored for some time but details about what kinds of things that will be new tablet will have to offer.

Apple is expected to announce new OLED iPad Pros and updated iPad Air tablets in early May according to the latest reports, and the new Apple Pencil is very likely to be announced at the same time. The same timeframe has been suggested for the arrival of a new Magic Keyboard with a sturdier construction than the previous models. Such a keyboard would likely help with Apple's assertion that the iPads can be used as laptop replacements, but they've so far been so costly that they're difficult to recommend no matter how good they might be.