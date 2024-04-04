Apple is reportedly working on a little robot that can follow you around your home

Apple's next big product launch won't be a car, but it could now be a robot that follows you around according to a new Bloomberg report.

Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

Apple spent a decade and a ton of money trying to get a new electric car to the market before giving up on it, but that doesn't mean that the company has given up on moonshots. Now, a new report claims that Apple has turned its attention to a new robot that could follow people around their homes.

The robot, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman calls "personal robotics," is just part of what Apple is working on, however. The report notes that Apple is also working on a table-top home device that would use robotics to move a display around as needed.

The report explains that Apple is also working on AI algorithms that would help such robots work their way around people's homes, much like a robot vacuum might do. It's also thought that Apple would like the robot to handle basic chores such as cleaning dishes.

However, before anyone gets too excited it's important to remember that Apple works on all kinds of things that never turn into a product that can be bought anywhere. Gurman says that it's unlikely that we will see anything come out of this project for a decade or so, and given the Apple Car project, it's possible that it might never appear.

Moving on to the tabletop device, Gurmans says that it would be designed to mimic the head movements of a person during FaceTime calls but it's thought that Apple is struggling to balance the device due to the weight of the robotic components. That device in particular is thought to be one that Apple's executives are unsure about.

Buy at Amazon

Anker 150W USB-C Charger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$109.99
$109.99$78.99$109.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$109.99
$109.99$109.99$109.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/4/2024 at 2:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, amazon.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags