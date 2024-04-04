Apple is reportedly working on a little robot that can follow you around your home

Apple's next big product launch won't be a car, but it could now be a robot that follows you around according to a new Bloomberg report.

Apple spent a decade and a ton of money trying to get a new electric car to the market before giving up on it, but that doesn't mean that the company has given up on moonshots. Now, a new report claims that Apple has turned its attention to a new robot that could follow people around their homes.

The robot, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman calls "personal robotics," is just part of what Apple is working on, however. The report notes that Apple is also working on a table-top home device that would use robotics to move a display around as needed.

The report explains that Apple is also working on AI algorithms that would help such robots work their way around people's homes, much like a robot vacuum might do. It's also thought that Apple would like the robot to handle basic chores such as cleaning dishes.

However, before anyone gets too excited it's important to remember that Apple works on all kinds of things that never turn into a product that can be bought anywhere. Gurman says that it's unlikely that we will see anything come out of this project for a decade or so, and given the Apple Car project, it's possible that it might never appear.

Moving on to the tabletop device, Gurmans says that it would be designed to mimic the head movements of a person during FaceTime calls but it's thought that Apple is struggling to balance the device due to the weight of the robotic components. That device in particular is thought to be one that Apple's executives are unsure about.