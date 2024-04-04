Apple is reportedly readying new, thinner iPhone 16 bezels this year

Apple is expected to announce a new line of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models later this year and a new report hints at some bezel improvements.

If Apple follows the pattern that it has created for itself over the last few years it will surely announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices later this year, likely in September. We've been seeing various leaks about the new handsets for a while, with some having debuted just as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 Pro were being announced last year. Now, as we get to within six months of the new iPhones being announced we're seeing more leaks, this time surrounding the iPhone's bezels.

The report, courtesy of The Elec, claims that Apple's new iPhones will make use of Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology with display supplier LG DIsplay working to make that happen. The report mentions the iPhone 16, but it isn't clear whether that will extend to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Given the fact previous leaks have suggested the Pro models will feature modest display size increases it seems likely that they will benefit from this BRS technology.

The new technology works by changing the way the display's electronics are laid out in a way to remove the amount of space needed. That in turn means that the displays can be closer to the edge of the smartphone, making for smaller bezels as a result.

It's thought that Apple will announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this September alongside the Apple Watch X and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra model. The new iPhones are expected to sport upgraded chips and tweaked cameras, but the overall design is set to remain similar to the current models bar the addition of a new Capture Button for taking photos and videos.